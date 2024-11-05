T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.