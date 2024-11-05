New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,755 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $18,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $54.06.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.