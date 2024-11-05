ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of ATI worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ATI by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

