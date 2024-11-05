Values Added Financial LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 920.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,989.2% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 833.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,793,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,633 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 804.7% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 962.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 823.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.