New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 59,375 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,190.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 422,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

