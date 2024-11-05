First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of FR opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

