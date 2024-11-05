Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 134 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 553.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

