Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SWX opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWX

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.