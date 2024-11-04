US Bancorp DE Purchases 10,759 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UL. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $61.32 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

