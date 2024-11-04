Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $101.08 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

