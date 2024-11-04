Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,107 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $106.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

