Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,301.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 148.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

