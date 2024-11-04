Reviewing Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) and Its Rivals

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -121.55% -52.97% -23.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 244 1019 2151 64 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.23 billion $97.61 million -14.51

Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital peers beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

