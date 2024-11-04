US Bancorp DE Sells 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,988.91 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $879.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,907.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,610.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

