Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $586.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $418.22 and a 52 week high of $612.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.86.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.