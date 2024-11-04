New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,366 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

