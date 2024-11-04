Contrasting Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) & Its Peers

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.33 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $990.04 million $83.13 million 8.68

Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 287 826 2136 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,878.01%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -299.08% -83.96% -27.59%

Volatility & Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 16.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,535% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics competitors beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

