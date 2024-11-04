Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 312.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARM by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 2,847.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $141.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 5.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

