Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $53.87 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

