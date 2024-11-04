Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,104 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.40 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

