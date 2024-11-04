US Bancorp DE Sells 1,063 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $172.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

