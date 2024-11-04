US Bancorp DE Sells 30,693 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 605,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

