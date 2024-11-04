US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $101.08 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

