Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 46,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
