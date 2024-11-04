Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,528 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 107.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $239.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.