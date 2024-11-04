US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,166 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in CRH by 391.3% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $95.80 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.