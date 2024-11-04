Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

