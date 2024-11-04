Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,553 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

