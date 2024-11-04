STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 2,262.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $225.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

