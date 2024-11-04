Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,829 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.