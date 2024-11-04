Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 45.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

SHOP opened at $78.99 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

