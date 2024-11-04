Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $222.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.