TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

TC Energy stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

