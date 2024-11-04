First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 228 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $287.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.60. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

