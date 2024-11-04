US Bancorp DE Purchases 10,379 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV stock opened at $209.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.76. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.03 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.