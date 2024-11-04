Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

