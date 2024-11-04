Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.