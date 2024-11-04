Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
