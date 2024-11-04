AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $216.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

