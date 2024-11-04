Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 67.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $213.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

