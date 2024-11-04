Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 488 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,131,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 465.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 202.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125,991 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $171.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.