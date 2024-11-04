Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.86, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

