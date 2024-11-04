Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 201,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

