Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire International ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 317,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire International ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. Inspire International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

