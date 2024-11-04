Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HRL opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

