New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $145.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

View Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.