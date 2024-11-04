Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 311 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Webster Financial by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

WBS opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $230,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,369.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $230,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,369.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $620,272. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

