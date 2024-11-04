JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 24,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 43,005.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,086,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700,111 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.93 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.