Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

