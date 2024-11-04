VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ANGL stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.