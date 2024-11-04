Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,964 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $182.88 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.33.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

